Charleston Co. Detention deputy arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with inmate

A Charleston detention deputy has been arrested after an alleged sexual misconduct incident.

Master Detention Deputy John Rivers, Jr., 38, was arrested Friday by Charleston County detectives for Sexual Misconduct in the second degree with an inmate.

The incident occurred on Thursday, while Rivers was supervising a cleaning detail the victim was working.

Rivers is accused of pressing his genitals against the buttocks of the victim, deputies say.

Both parties were completely clothed at the time of the incident.

He is also accused of rubbing the victim’s neck with his hands.

Rivers has been employed at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center since 2007. He was terminated shortly before his arrest today.

"The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to maintaining secure jail operations and facilities, while preserving the rights and dignity of all who are incarcerated. The Sheriff and his staff take all allegations of misconduct seriously and worked immediately to investigate this incident. Members of our Victim’s Advocate office met with the victim after the incident was reported to discuss services available to her." Lt. Rita Zelinsky with the Sheriff's Office said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.