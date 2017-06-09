Meggett man charged after 14-year-old reports sexual encounter to guidance counselor

A 26-year-old man is behind bars after a 14-year-old student reported a sexual encounter to her guidance counselor.

Lawrence David Boyert was arrested and charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the second degree.

On April 26, a student reported to a guidance counselor at Baptist Hill that she had sexual intercourse with a 26-year-old man.

The guidance counselor reported the incident with a Charleston County deputy.

The victim told deputies that on the afternoon of April 23, Boyert came to her home and they had sexual intercourse in her bedroom.

She told the deputy her father was not home at the time.

The victim told deputies she started to Boyert through Facebook three weeks before the incident.

Boyert is awaiting bond at the Charleston County Detention Center.

