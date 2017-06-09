Holly Hill man charged with murder after altercation leads to shooting

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a Holly Hill man has been charged after an altercation over a dog led to a fatal shooting late Thursday.

James Washington, 29, has been charged with murder over what appears to have been a fatal dispute.

An arraignment is scheduled for the Holly Hill man on Monday.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Bonanza Drive location near Eutawville around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, deputies saw several people attempting to provide medical aid to a man lying in the road. Crime scene investigators were called when it appeared the victim may have suffered from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses said two men may have been arguing over a dog, one man claiming the other had taken his pit bull.

Washington was detained early Friday morning after he contacted an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigator.

Investigators were still working on the case late into Friday evening.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.