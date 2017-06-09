Woman identified in North Charleston shooting, one other injured

A woman who died as a result of a shooting in North Charleston has been identified.

Candy Moore, 56, was injured in a shooting on St. John Avenue and died as a result, according to a Charleston County coroner.

One other man was injured in the shooting.

Police responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, to the 3800 block of St. John Avenue where officers found two shooting victims, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Moore was reportedly discovered in the parking lot, and an adult male was found inside of an apartment.

They were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Moore later died at the hospital.

According to the male victim, he opened the front door to his apartment and saw another man wearing jeans and a white shirt armed with a gun. The man entered the apartment and shot both people before leaving the scene. The woman left the apartment and made it to the front parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing.

