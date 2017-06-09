Legends in the South game raises money for local hospital

Twenty-eight former Braves and Yankees players converged for an evening of friendly competition at the second annual Legends game on Friday, June 9 in front of 3,062 fans at Joe Riley Park as the Yankees topped the Braves 10-4.

Fans got to see some of their favorite players in action once again as players like Sid Bream, Marquis Grissom, Steve Avery and Steven Jackson all put on a classic showcase.

Proceeds from the event went toward the completion of the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.

The Yankees jumped out to an early start in the first. Designated Hitter Eric DeAngelo scored on an error at second off the bat of shortstop Tanyon Sturtze. New York tacked on more in the fourth. Third baseman Willie Banks, pitcher Brian Boehringer and Strutz all collected hits and RBIs in the inning for the Bronx Bombers as they went up 4-0.

Atlanta got their first run in the fifth. Catcher Devon Skelton reached on an error and came around to score on centerfielder Marquis Grissom’s RBI single.

New York added a bunch in the sixth. Second baseman Jeff Nelson, pitcher Steven Jackson, centerfielder Chip Cannon, shortstop Babe Thomas and Banks all collected RBIs and had extra base nocks adding six more runs to make it 10-1.

The Braves rallied in the seventh for three more runs but couldn’t get any closer as they would fall 10-4.

The atmosphere was electric as fans got to meet some of their favorites during the pregame autograph session and watch the Legends take batting practice. Most stuck around for the fireworks show presented by Budweiser that topped the evening off.

-per Charleston RiverDogs