Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/9)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-5 with a double (11) in an 8-2 win over Baltimore. The Holly Hill native is batting .269 with 13 HR's and 29 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-3 with a walk and a K in a 4-2 loss to Seattle. The Stratford alum is batting .291 with 17 HR's and 42 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 2-4 in a 5-2 loss to Texas. The Stratford alum is batting .270 with 5 HR's and 22 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a loss to the Dodgers. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 K's in 14 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-4 with a double (13), a run scored and a K in a 7-4 loss to Chattanooga. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .242 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 2-1 win over Fort Myers. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 7.36 ERA and 9 K's in 7.1 innings.