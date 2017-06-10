North Charleston police investigating Tanger Outlet shoplifting incident, injury to officer

North Charleston police officers are investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred at Tanger Outlet Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Sun Glass Hut at Tanger Outlet.

An officer approaching the suspect's vehicle was struck and knocked to the ground as the vehicle driver left the area, police say.



Officers followed the vehicle onto Interstate 26 and the driver exited at Remount Road.

The driver exited the vehicle and tossed a handgun on top of a nearby business, police say.

The driver, a man, and a female passenger were both arrested. The man is being charged with possession of a firearm and shoplifting. The female is being charged with shoplifting.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident concerning the officer being struck by the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

