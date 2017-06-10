North Charleston police investigating bank robbery

Officers with the City of North Charleston are investigating a bank robbery, they say.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 4400 Dorchester Road .

Employees say a man approached the teller station and passed note demanding money .

The teller gave the suspect an undetermined amount of money and the suspect fled on foot and into the passenger side of a nearby vehicle.

Officers were led to a location near 239 America Street, where they observed a man matching the suspect's description.

The man fled but was captured nearby.

The bag containing money was also located nearby, police say.

The man was been detained and the investigation is ongoing.

