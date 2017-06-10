Quantcast

Lanes of I-26 westbound reopened after wreck involving motorcycl - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Breaking

Lanes of I-26 westbound reopened after wreck involving motorcycle

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: SCDOT Source: SCDOT
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston City police are currently investigating a motorcycle wreck that left one man injured.

The entrance to interstate westbound at the Crosstown was closed for close to four hours.

The motorcycle accident occurred near Coming Street and the Crosstown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. Al rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly