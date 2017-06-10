Charleston Co. deputies investigating wreck involving motorcycle

The CCSO Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit (STEU) is investigating a collision that occurred on E. Ashley Avenue and 4th Street on Friday at 11:15 p.m., they say.

One woman was arrested in connection with the accident. Kelly Abram, 49, was arrested for Felony DUI and lodged at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

Investigators determined that a white Ford 250 was traveling west on E. Ashley behind a motorcycle.

The Ford struck the motorcycle which caused the rider to be ejected off of the bike, deputies say.

Abram continued driving and sideswiped a legally parked car on the shoulder of the road.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries, deputies say. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.