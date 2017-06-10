Charleston fire investigating fire on Meeting Street

Firefighters with the City of Charleston are investigating a fire that occurred near Meeting Street and Line Street.

The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch center received a 911 call at approximately 10 p.m. reporting a house fire.

The caller provided few details before disconnecting the call, fire officials say.

Charleston, North Charleston, and Saint Andrews Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD were dispatched to scene. The first unit arrived in less than three minutes and confirmed a structure fire at a two story single family home.

Firefighters rapidly entered the structure to locate and control the fire on the second floor that had already extended into the attic. Crews searched the building and confirmed the residents had self-evacuated.

Members of the Fire Marshal Division Fire Investigation Team responded to the scene and are currently conducting an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.

Investigators have determined that the home was not equipped with any working smoke alarms.

No injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross will be requested for the displaced residents.

The Charleston Fire Department would like to offer the following reminders to citizens:

Always cooperate with the 911 operators – the series of questions they ask during a 911 call ensure we gather critical information about the emergency.

Install and maintain working smoke alarms in the home.

If you need a smoke alarm, contact your local fire department for a free alarm and free installation.

Prepare a home escape plan – practice the plan with all members of the home.

