Fort Dorchester product Camacho-Quinn wins NCAA title, places 2nd in 100m hurdles

Former Fort Dorchester track star and current Kentucky Wildcat sophomore Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won her second NCAA national title Saturday as the Wildcat women captured the 4x100 meter relay at the outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Camacho-Quinn ran the second leg in the relay. Kentucky broke the track record with a time of 42.51.

The Lowcountry native almost made it two-for-two on both the night and her career. She was the defending national champion in the 100 meter hurdles. She was bested by Tobi Amusan by one-one thousandth of a second. Camacho-Quinn settled for second with a time of 12.58.