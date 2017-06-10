Former Ft. Dorchester, Clemson star Maxwell returns to Lowcountry

Miami Dolphin defensive back and former Clemson and Fort Dorchester High School standout Byron Maxwell returned to the Lowcountry Saturday. He held his annual football camp at Baptist Hill High School.

Maxwell says he first put on pads at the Bobcats field. He had more than 100 kids on hand for his camp.

Maxwell won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks before playing with the Eagles and the Dolphins. He started in 13 games last year for Miami and had a combined 53 tackles.