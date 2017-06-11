Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/10)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a run scored and a K in a 16-3 win over Baltimore. The Holly Hill native is batting .269 with 13 HR's and 29 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-4 with a HR, RBI and run scored in a 4-2 win over Seattle. The Stratford alum is batting .296 with 18 HR's and 43 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-1 in a 6-3 loss to Texas. The Stratford alum is batting .269 with 5 HR's and 22 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Pitched 5 innings giving up 6 hits, 4 runs with 1 K in a 5-4 loss to the Dodgers. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 5.21 ERA and 13 K's in 19 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 6-3 loss to Chattanooga. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .242 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 2 K's in a 5-1 loss to Fort Myers. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 5.79 ERA and 11 K's in 9.1 innings.