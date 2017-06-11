Man arrested for impersonating officer in Isle of Palms area

One man has been arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer this weekend.

Melvin Cordero Barkley, 29, was arrested and charged with Impersonating a Police Officer.

The incident occurred on Palm Boulevard, close to the Charleston Boulevard side road, on Saturday night at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Barkley, driving a black Chevrolet Blazer equipped with flashing red and white lights, pulled over another vehicle, according to police.

Barkley then exited his SUV shirtless and proceeded to exchange words with the other driver before returning to his vehicle and driving off.

The SUV was later found a mile away from the reported incident.

When searching the vehicle, officers found a Norfolk County Sheriff's Office baseball cap and a black pellet gun modeled in the shape of a Beretta.

Barkley appeared in bond court Sunday morning, where a $5,000 bond was issued for Impersonation of a Law Enforcement Officer.

