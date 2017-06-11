Florial added to All-Star roster

The South Atlantic League voters made one big mistake when they cast their ballots in early June. Their oversight was corrected on Saturday when the South Atlantic League announced that RiverDogs outfielder Estevan Florial has been named to the 58th Annual SAL All-Star game, becoming the fifth member of the Charleston club to take part in the mid-summer classic in Columbia on June 20.

Florial has flashed all five tools in his time in the Lowcountry this year, batting .293 with a team-high eight home runs, nine stolen bases and 26 RBI in 56 games. The 19-year-old native of the Dominican Republic currently ranks third in the league in runs scored (43) and fifth in both extra-base hits (24) and total bases (106).

Currently rated the No. 15 prospect in the Yankees’ farm system by the MLB Pipeline, the lefty slugger is now just two homers and one stolen base shy of becoming the first RiverDogs player since Ramon Flores in 2011 to accomplish a double-digit home run and stolen base season. Only 27 Charleston players have accomplished the feat over the course of a whole season dating back to 1980.

Florial will join his teammates Blake Rutherford (OF), Hoy Jun Park (IF), Donny Sands (C), and Brian Keller (RHP) all selected for the Southern Division side on Tuesday, June 20 at Spirit Communications Park.

The Lexington Legends’ Kort Peterson was recently promoted, moving Vince Fernandez to the left field starter for the All-Star game. Florial joins the Southern squad as one of two utility outfielders along with Rutherford.

Florial and the RiverDogs wrap up the first half with two more games against the Fireflies in Columbia on Sunday afternoon and Monday evening before settling back into the friendly confines of The Joe to close out the half with a six-game homestand. Sunday afternoon’s contest begins at 2:05pm from Columbia and can be tuned into on WTMA 1250 AM and streaming online via the RiverDogs TuneIn Radio station starting at 2.



-per Charleston RiverDogs