Former Gamecock Ingram signs four-year deal with Chargers

Pass rusher Melvin Ingram has agreed to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, avoiding a protracted contract dispute shortly before the opening of minicamp.



The Chargers announced the deal Sunday.



Ingram has skipped the Chargers' voluntary offseason workouts while negotiating a new contract. Los Angeles applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to Ingram in February, but kept working on a long-term deal.



Ingram has been one of the NFL's top edge rushers in recent seasons, recording 18½ sacks in the past two years. He is expected to be a key contributor to new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's 4-3 scheme as a bookend with defensive end Joey Bosa.



The Chargers have avoided any embarrassing contract negotiations ahead of their relocation season.