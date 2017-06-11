North Charleston police investigating shooting after one injured

Quantcast

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston police are investigating shooting that left one man injured.

Shortly before Noon, officers responded to the area of Stall Road and North Kenwood for reports of shots fired.  

A second report of shots fired was reported in the area of Orvin and Clara with a vehicle being abandoned at the dead end of Clara, police say.  

Officers located a man in the passenger seat suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The victim was transported to Trident Medical for treatment.  

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

