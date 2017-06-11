North Charleston police investigating shooting after one injured

The Charleston Fire Department is honoring the nine firefighters lost to the Sofa Super Store Fire in West Ashley nearly 10 years ago.More >>
The Charleston Fire Department is honoring the nine firefighters lost to the Sofa Super Store Fire in West Ashley nearly 10 years ago.More >>
North Charleston police are investigating shooting that left one man injured.More >>
North Charleston police are investigating shooting that left one man injured.More >>
One in six people go hungry or lack consistent access to adequate food in South Carolina.More >>
One in six people go hungry or lack consistent access to adequate food in South Carolina.More >>
People in the Walterboro community are taking a stand against violence.More >>
People in the Walterboro community are taking a stand against violence.More >>
One man has been arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer this weekend.More >>
One man has been arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer this weekend.More >>