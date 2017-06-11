North Charleston police investigating shooting after one injured

North Charleston police are investigating shooting that left one man injured.

Shortly before Noon, officers responded to the area of Stall Road and North Kenwood for reports of shots fired.

A second report of shots fired was reported in the area of Orvin and Clara with a vehicle being abandoned at the dead end of Clara, police say.

Officers located a man in the passenger seat suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Trident Medical for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

