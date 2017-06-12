Quantcast

Shed fire under investigation on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC -

The St. John’s Fire Department is investigating an early-morning shed fire.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, crews were called to the scene of the 2900 block of Cane Slash Road at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

St. John’s Fire officials say they found a fully involved shed fire when they arrived. 

No injuries were reported.

