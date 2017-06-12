Police on scene of Mount Pleasant shopping center

Quantcast

Officers are responding to a reported theft in Mount Pleasant, Charleston County dispatchers say.

Shortly after 4 a.m., Mount Pleasant officers were the called to the Market at Oakland shopping center on the 3,000 block of Proprietor's Place, which hosts businesses including a Walmart and an East Bay Deli. 

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

