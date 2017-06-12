Suspect caught after shoplifting incident in Mount Pleasant

Officers responded to a report of theft at a Mount Pleasant shopping center early Monday morning, Charleston County dispatchers say.

Shortly after 4 a.m., Mount Pleasant officers were the called to the Market at Oakland shopping center on the 3,000 block of Proprietor's Place, which hosts businesses including a Walmart and an East Bay Deli. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office was assisting with the incident.

Inspector Chip Googe with the police department says it was a shoplifting incident in which the suspect ran but was soon arrested.

A Taser was deployed by an officer in the pursuit, but it did not make contact with the suspect, Googe says.

The scene was cleared around 5:45 a.m.

