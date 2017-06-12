Quantcast

Fire destroys Walterboro home - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Fire destroys Walterboro home

(Source: Colleton County Fire-Rescue) (Source: Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
(Source: Colleton County Fire-Rescue) (Source: Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A Walterboro home was burnt to the ground when fire crews arrived on the scene early Monday morning, officials say. 

Dispatchers received two reports of a fire on the 2700 block of Mount Carmel Road at 2:50 a.m. The fire had apparently been burning for quite some time before it was noticed, according to Colleton-County Fire Rescue. 

Crews were on the scene for around two hours.

The home was vacant and being renovated, officials say. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly