Fire destroys Walterboro home

A Walterboro home was burnt to the ground when fire crews arrived on the scene early Monday morning, officials say.

Dispatchers received two reports of a fire on the 2700 block of Mount Carmel Road at 2:50 a.m. The fire had apparently been burning for quite some time before it was noticed, according to Colleton-County Fire Rescue.

Crews were on the scene for around two hours.

The home was vacant and being renovated, officials say.

