Body pulled from pond in North Charleston

Authorities are investigating after retrieving a man's body from a pond Monday morning.

The North Charleston Police Department and EMS were called to Sumner Avenue near North Rhett around 9:42 a.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers.

Investigators and the Charleston County Coroner are working to determine if the person was reported missing over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.