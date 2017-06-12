Quantcast

Body pulled from pond in North Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Body pulled from pond in North Charleston

(Source: Live 5) (Source: Live 5)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Authorities are investigating after retrieving a man's body from a pond Monday morning. 

The North Charleston Police Department and EMS were called to Sumner Avenue near North Rhett around 9:42 a.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers. 

Investigators and the Charleston County Coroner are working to determine if the person was reported missing over the weekend. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly