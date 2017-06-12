Grubb Properties to begin leasing renovated Mixson Apartments

Grubb Properties, which acquired the former Flats at Mixson apartment community in North Charleston in 2016, announced it will begin leasing the renovated and rebranded Link Apartments Mixson on Thursday

Residents are scheduled to move into the first apartments near the trendy Park Circle neighborhood in August. The temporary preleasing office is located at 4501 Mixson Avenue #512.

The growing Mixson neighborhood, centrally located minutes from downtown Charleston, I-26, Charleston International Airport and large employers such as Boeing, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, includes restaurants, parks, the Mixson Bath and Racquet Club and Mixson Village.

Before being acquired by Grubb Properties in October, the former 268-unit Flats at Mixson had to be vacated after only a year because of structural defects.

“We are proud to restore this residential community for North Charleston and the thriving Park Circle neighborhood,” said Grubb Properties CEO Clay Grubb. “We have worked closely with North Charleston city officials and partnered with local engineers to carefully repair and upgrade the property. We are eager to introduce Grubb Properties’ tradition of providing exceptional real estate environments with local management and premier customer service.”

