New owner to begin leasing renovated Mixson apartments Thursday

The new owner of the North Charleston apartment community deemed unfit to live in by the city in 2016, will begin leasing newly-renovated apartments Thursday.

Grubb Properties, which acquired the former Flats at Mixson apartment community in North Charleston in 2016, announced it will begin leasing the renovated and rebranded Link Apartments Mixson.

A lawsuit was filed against the contractors who built the apartments back in 2015 after complaints of structural issues. In May 2016, approximately five months before Grubb Properties acquired the property, more than 200 tenants were forced to vacate their apartments after the city said they were unsafe.

The buildings have since been entirely renovated and upgraded, owners say.

“We are proud to restore this residential community for North Charleston and the thriving Park Circle neighborhood,” Grubb Properties CEO Clay Grubb said. “We have worked closely with North Charleston city officials and partnered with local engineers to carefully repair and upgrade the property. We are eager to introduce Grubb Properties’ tradition of providing exceptional real estate environments with local management and premier customer service.”

Residents are scheduled to move into the first apartments near the trendy Park Circle neighborhood in August. The temporary pre-leasing office is located at 4501 Mixson Avenue #512.

The growing Mixson neighborhood, centrally located minutes from downtown Charleston, I-26, Charleston International Airport and large employers such as Boeing, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, includes restaurants, parks, the Mixson Bath and Racquet Club and Mixson Village.

