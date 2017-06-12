USC's Cortes named freshman All-American

Freshman outfielder Carlos Cortes has been named to the 2017 NCBWA Freshman All-America Team, the organization announced Monday. Cortes hit .286 (48-for-168) in his first season with the Garnet & Black with a team-high 12 homers as well as 41 RBIs.

A Freshman All-SEC selection earlier in the year, seven of his 12 homers came in SEC play with three of the 12 in the 2017 SEC Tournament as well as he also earned SEC All-Tournament Team accolades.

Cortes was South Carolina's top hitter in conference play with a .327 average (32-for-98) in SEC contests with seven homers and 23 RBIs. In SEC play, he was seventh in the league with a .622 slugging percentage, ranked tied for ninth in homers and 13th in RBIs.

The Freshman All-American team is voted upon by the membership of the NCBWA. The 2017 NCBWA National Freshman Player of the Year and National Freshman Pitcher of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, June 13.

Founded in 1962, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport. For more information about the NCBWA, visit the association's official Web site, www.ncbwa.com.



-per USC Athletics