CCSD School Board votes to keep current principal hiring policy despite controversy

Dr. Gerrita Postlewait delivered a video message for the end of the school year on June 5. (Source: CCSD)

A Charleston County School Board committee voted Monday afternoon to make no changes to the way principals are hired.

Board votes to not change policy of hiring principals. Board member Collins wanted public input, majority said no. More at 6. #chsnews — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) June 12, 2017

The board's policy and personnel committee took up the item after one principal resigned over his possible reassignment of two others to different schools.

"I'm very upset about seeing principals moved around," board member the Rev. Chris Collins said.

Collins made a motion to allow public input for candidates and principal jobs in the school district.

District policy states that only superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait has the authority to hire principals.

"The phone calls, letters, signs, demonstrations, T.V. interviews...at what point do we listen to the people," Collins said.

But most of the board members voted against a call for public input.

"I'm not on board being the only district in the state of South Carolina where the candidates are presented to the public for public input," board member Cindy Bohn Coats said.

"When you submit items like this When we already have a policy in place then this is bogus to me because it makes no sense," board member Dr. Eric Mack said. "We already have something outlined."

All but two of the board members voted to keep the hiring policy the way it is.

The committee debated a potential change to the policy after concerns and protests about moving principals and staff members.

James B. Edwards Elementary principal Jake Rambo resigned from his post effective June 30.

Parents say they've been told some other principals also could be reassigned in the fall. Parents started an online petition demanding the principals keep their posts. They also held protests outside the school district offices on Calhoun Street.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.