School board votes to make no change to principal hiring process despite controversy

Dr. Gerrita Postlewait delivered a video message for the end of the school year on June 5. (Source: CCSD)

A Charleston County school board committee voted Monday afternoon to make no changes to the way principals are hired.

Board votes to not change policy of hiring principals. Board member Collins wanted public input, majority said no. More at 6. #chsnews — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) June 12, 2017

The board's policy and personnel committee took up the item after one principal resigned over his possible reassignment of two others to different schools.

James B. Edwards Elementary principal Jake Rambo resigned from his post effective June 30.

The majority of board members voted against a call for public input.

Parents say they've been told some other principals also could be reassigned in the fall. Parents started an on line petition demanding the principals keep their posts.

They also held protests outside the school district offices on Calhoun Street.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait has the authority to hire and reassign principals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from the meeting.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.