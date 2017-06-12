Second phase of Maybank Highway improvements begin

Phase two of the Maybank Highway Improvements Project began on Monday as crews work to widen the road from the Stono River Bridge to the intersection of River Road on Johns Island.

The widening will help alleviate the afternoon congestion onto Johns Island caused by the merging of the two travel lanes.

According to Molli Lemin, the project’s director, the first couple of months will be preliminary work.

There will be signs added for safety, fencing to protect trees and erosion control and more. The majority of construction will start around the end of August. Construction is expected to take approximately 15 months to complete.

The construction for this particular phase of the project is expected to cost about $6.7 million and is funded by the Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax.



Construction Starting June 12 :

At no time will the roadway be closed during daytime hours, however the work can occur during daytime hours.

Lane closures must occur during nighttime

At no time will the entire roadway be blocked to traffic

Drivers will have access to businesses and residential properties along Maybank Highway at all times. Drivers traveling through the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times

Lane Closures :

Sunday: 7 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Monday-Thursday: 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Friday: 8 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Saturday: 7 p.m. – 6 a.m.

The duration of each lane closure may be reduced if the work is deemed to create excessive or unnecessary impacts to motorists.

Tree Impacts :

Two grand trees are direct impacts and will be removed due to construction. The first is a 42” Live Oak which currently leans out over the road, and will need to be removed to allow for the vertical clearance of vehicles. The second is a 32” Red Oak at the end of its lifespan, and will not be tolerant of construction which will encroach on the buttress roots of the tree, making it unstable and a hazard to the road. An additional nine trees will be removed as indirect impacts. Eight grand trees will be removed because they are dead or in poor condition, therefore presenting a hazard. One 24" Gum tree will also be removed because it is at the end of its life cycle.

The project has evolved since its inception and the first public hearing on September 26, 2007. Charleston County Council approved the most recent project scope on April 22, 2014.

The Maybank Highway Improvements Project has been divided into phases, and development continues to be ongoing concurrently for all phases of the project. Each phase of the project serves a unique and separate purpose and need; all of which aim to improve traffic flow and safety on Maybank

Highway, as well as provide adequate bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.



