Mark your calendar: S.C. sales tax holiday weekend Aug. 4-6

The date has been set for the annual sales tax holiday weekend that saves South Carolina shoppers as they prepare their children for a new school year.

The 2017 South Carolina Sales Tax Holiday weekend will kick off Aug. 4 and run through Aug. 6.

A variety of approved items, the majority of which are back to school items, will be exempt from the 6 percent sales tax and any applicable local taxes.

In years past, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million dollars in taxes, according to a release from the state's revenue department.

See below for a list of different categories of merchandise to see whether they are exempt from tax or not exempt during that weekend:

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.