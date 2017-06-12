Charleston Commission on Women schedules public listening sessions

The City of Charleston Commission on Women is continuing a series of meeting across the city to help it focus and set goals for the future.

The commission's upcoming meetings are set for the following times and locations:

James Island – Monday, June 12, 6 to 7:30 p.m., James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive

Peninsula – Tuesday, June 13, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Charleston County Main Library, 68 Calhoun Street

West Ashley – Wednesday, June 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Charleston County Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive

A meeting in Johns Island, scheduled originally in May, has been postponed and a new date and time has not been set.

The first meeting was held on Daniel Island on May 25.

“We hope that citizens of all ages and backgrounds come to the listening sessions and share their stories and concerns," commission chair Kathleen Wilson said. "We want to ensure the commission is working to make a difference on the issues that are truly impacting women’s lives in our community.”

The Commission on Women's purpose is to make recommendations, develop policies and carry out programs relevant to the status of women.

The Commission also works to investigate and overcome allegations concerning discriminatory practices against women and holds public hearings to gather information, inform the public and encourage participation in various activities.

