Coroner identifies 75-year-old killed in Berkeley County crash

Coroner identifies 75-year-old killed in Berkeley County crash

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) -

The Berkeley County Coroner identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash just north of Moncks Corner.

Toliver Harrill, 75, of Manning, died Monday from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 52 five days earlier, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

Investigators responded to the scene at approximately 7:15 p.m. on June 7 and say Harrill was traveling south when his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree. He was transported to an area hospital where he died days later, Salisbury said.

The coroner's office and the Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

