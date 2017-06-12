Authorities investigating infant's death at Berkeley County campground

Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-month-old at a camping site Sunday.

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office responded to a campground near Shulerville in the Francis Marion Forest at approximately 4 a.m.

The parents were with the child when authorities responded, according to Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran.

There was no apparent trauma to the infant's body, Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury said. An autopsy was performed Monday and Salisbury said his office is awaiting the results.

The State Law Enforcement Division is also investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

