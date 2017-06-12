Police: Carriage driver injured when thrown from carriage, horse struck parked car

Charleston Police investigated an incident Monday afternoon involving a horse carriage driver who had been thrown from the carriage.

Police responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. to an Anson Street parking lot where a collision had been reported, according to an incident report.

The driver, employed by Charleston Carriage Works, told police he was driving the horse north on Anson Street to return to the barn and believed the horse became excited about returning to the barn and began to gallop. The driver was unable to control the horse, ran passed the barn, turned east onto Pinckney Street and then ran over a curb and into the parking lot where the animal struck a parked car, the report states.

Police say that is when the driver was thrown from the carriage and the carriage wheel ran over his leg. The driver suffered cuts to his left calf, blisters on his right hand and a cut on the back of his head, the report states.

The passengers of the carriage were not injured in the incident, police say.

Carriage company employees told police the same horse, Lucas, was involved in a similar incident recently in which the horse could not be controlled and the driver of that carriage was also thrown from the vehicle and suffered moderate injuries.

