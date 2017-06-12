Dorchester Co. planning roundabout for Orangeburg Rd.

Dorchester County is working to make changes to Orangeburg Road.

County leaders are working to create a roundabout at the intersection of Orangeburg Road and Butternut Road. The intersection is currently a safety concern because of congestion and delays during high volumes of traffic.

The county has obtained $1.25 million dollars from the State infrastructure bank for funding along with $750,000 from the Highway Safety Improvement program.

The county is now looking for construction bids on the project.

