Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/12)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a walk, 2 runs scored and a K in a 14-3 win over Baltimore. The Holly Hill native is batting .268 with 13 HR's and 29 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .295 with 18 HR's and 43 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 2-5 with an RBI and a run scored in an 11-10 loss to Atlanta. The Stratford alum is batting .268 with 5 HR's and 23 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 9-7 loss to the Dodgers. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 5.21 ERA and 13 K's in 19 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-3 with a K in a 6-0 loss to Chattanooga. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .238 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 2-1 win over Bradenton. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 5.79 ERA and 11 K's in 9.1 innings.