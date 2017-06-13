TUNE IN NOW: Attorney General Jeff Sessions to face questions about Russian contacts; Officer slain in Arkansas

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. Fresh questions for Sessions - and he'll answer in public

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, facing fresh questions about his Russian contacts during the election campaign and his role in the firing of James Comey, will be interrogated in a public hearing by former Senate colleagues on Tuesday. Read more.

2. Senator Lindsey Graham will question Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the Trump Administration's budget request

3. Arkansas officer slain

Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot near Remmel Park Monday evening while on duty as authorities continue looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting. Read more.

