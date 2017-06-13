TUNE IN NOW: Attorney General Jeff Sessions to face questions about Russian contacts; Officer slain in Arkansas

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Fresh questions for Sessions - and he'll answer in public
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, facing fresh questions about his Russian contacts during the election campaign and his role in the firing of James Comey, will be interrogated in a public hearing by former Senate colleagues on Tuesday. Read more.
2. Senator Lindsey Graham will question Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the Trump Administration's budget request
3. Arkansas officer slain
Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot near Remmel Park Monday evening while on duty as authorities continue looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting. Read more.
Charleston Police investigated an incident Monday afternoon involving a horse carriage driver who had been thrown from the carriage.More >>
Dorchester County is working to make changes to Orangeburg Road.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
It's been more than two years since the lights were working on section of I-526 in North Charleston leading up to the Don Holt Bridge.More >>
The new owner of the North Charleston apartment community deemed unfit to live in by the city in 2016, will begin leasing newly-renovated apartments Thursday.More >>
