Gentrification? Listening session planned for Maryville-Ashleyville neighborhood

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard and community activists have called for a meeting on change expected in a West Ashley neighborhood.

Gilliard says some who live in historic Maryville-Ashleyville along St. Andrews Boulevard are concerned a plan to build around 40 new houses in the area will push them out of their homes.



Gilliard raised concerns about gentrification in the neighborhood last week. He says residents reached out to him, fearful they’ll be displaced.



The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Emanuel AME Church fellowship hall on Fifth Avenue in West Ashley.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg — who launched a project to revitalize West Ashley when he took office — plans on attending the listening section, according to a statement from city spokesman Jack O'Toole. The city has been holding meetings on the future of West Ashley throughout the year.

