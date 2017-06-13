Crews extinguish fire at West Ashley auto body shop

Crews extinguished a small fire at an auto body shop on Savannah Hwy Tuesday morning.

Battalion Chief Ray Gorham with St. Andrews Fire says a small blaze in a paint booth at Fender Mender of West Ashley was reported at 8:21 a.m.

Gorham says the fire was put out in about three minutes and is still under investigation.

