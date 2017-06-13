Crews extinguish fire at West Ashley auto body shop

Crews extinguished a small fire at an auto body shop on Savannah Hwy Tuesday morning.More >>
Charleston Police investigated an incident Monday afternoon involving a horse carriage driver who had been thrown from the carriage.
S.C. House Representative Wendell Gilliard and community activists have called for a meeting on the change expected in a West Ashley neighborhood.
Dorchester County is working to make changes to Orangeburg Road.
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.
