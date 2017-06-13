25 arrests made in Berkeley Co. warrant sweep

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -
The Berkeley County Sheriff's office announced multiple arrests made in a warrant sweep Friday.
Members of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, SLED, SC Probation and Parole, Bonneau Police, Moncks Corner Police and Saint Stephen Police worked together in the north end of Berkeley County Friday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, which resulted in a total of 25 arrests.
The arrests ranged from a traffic bench warrant to possession of illegal drugs. There were also two arrests for driving under the influence.
Of the arrests, 23 remain in custody at last check Tuesday morning.
“Bringing out law enforcement partners together to work collaboratively is really beneficial," Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis stated. "Tonight, we were able to not only serve some outstanding warrants but we also removed several violent felons, some of which were armed, from the communities where they were living.”
According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, the arrests are as follows;
Spann, Saint Julian
Family Court Bench Warrant
Headden, John Tracy
Bench Warrant- Breach of Trust
Spann, Jerome
Family Court Bench Warrant
Seabrook, Harold Clinton
Assault & Battery 3rd
Cleveland, Genaba
Bench Warrant- DUS
Simmons, Arnold
Bench Warrant- DUS 1st
Segar, Kendrick Dameiond
Bench Warrant- Simple Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Other Substance Schedule I, II, III
Leino, Michael Joseph
Family Court Bench Warrant
Hold for Huntsville
Winfield, Jordan David
Bench Warrant- Unlawful Use of Telephone
Tucker, Scott Moody
Simple Possession of Marijuana
Rinck, Jessica Lynn
Possession of Cocaine
Grant, Ronald Quentis
Open Container
Hold for South Carolina Probation, Parole & Pardon Services
Evans, Carroll Wardell Jr.
Possession of Meth.
Just, Ashley Nicole
Possession of Meth.
Hampton, Lashanda Wykya
Bench Warrants- Simple Possession of Marijuana & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Hold for: Orangeburg County
White, Jimmy
Driving Under the Influence 1st
Johnson, Dewayne
Driving Under the Influence 1st
Cox, Thomas Allen Jr.
Dist. Of Meth., Dist. Meth. within ½ mile of School, Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth., Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile of School
Birnie, Nicole Suzette
Possession of Heroin
Simmons, Jerome Keith
Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth. & Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth. Within ½ mile of School
Thomas, Jennifer Michelle
Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime x 3
Unlawful Carrying of Pistol
Trafficking Meth. , Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine
Davis, Teru Khaunti
Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime x 3
Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Crime
Trafficking Meth., Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, Family Court Bench Warrant
Sanders, Wade Zamar
Simple Possession of Marijuana
Photo Unavailable
McClennon, Preston Wally
Family Court Bench Warrant
Photo Unavailable
Denbleyker, Timmy Ray
Simple Possession of Marijuana
Assault & Battery 3rd & Trespassing after Notice
