25 arrests made in Berkeley Co. warrant sweep

The Berkeley County Sheriff's office announced multiple arrests made in a warrant sweep Friday.

Members of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, SLED, SC Probation and Parole, Bonneau Police, Moncks Corner Police and Saint Stephen Police worked together in the north end of Berkeley County Friday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, which resulted in a total of 25 arrests.

The arrests ranged from a traffic bench warrant to possession of illegal drugs. There were also two arrests for driving under the influence.

Of the arrests, 23 remain in custody at last check Tuesday morning.

“Bringing out law enforcement partners together to work collaboratively is really beneficial," Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis stated. "Tonight, we were able to not only serve some outstanding warrants but we also removed several violent felons, some of which were armed, from the communities where they were living.”

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, the arrests are as follows;

Spann, Saint Julian

Family Court Bench Warrant

Headden, John Tracy

Bench Warrant- Breach of Trust

Spann, Jerome

Family Court Bench Warrant

Seabrook, Harold Clinton

Assault & Battery 3rd

Cleveland, Genaba

Bench Warrant- DUS

Simmons, Arnold

Bench Warrant- DUS 1st

Segar, Kendrick Dameiond

Bench Warrant- Simple Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Other Substance Schedule I, II, III

Leino, Michael Joseph

Family Court Bench Warrant

Hold for Huntsville

Winfield, Jordan David

Bench Warrant- Unlawful Use of Telephone

Tucker, Scott Moody

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Rinck, Jessica Lynn

Possession of Cocaine

Grant, Ronald Quentis

Open Container

Hold for South Carolina Probation, Parole & Pardon Services

Evans, Carroll Wardell Jr.

Possession of Meth.

Just, Ashley Nicole

Possession of Meth.

Hampton, Lashanda Wykya

Bench Warrants- Simple Possession of Marijuana & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hold for: Orangeburg County

White, Jimmy

Driving Under the Influence 1st

Johnson, Dewayne

Driving Under the Influence 1st

Cox, Thomas Allen Jr.

Dist. Of Meth., Dist. Meth. within ½ mile of School, Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth., Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile of School

Birnie, Nicole Suzette

Possession of Heroin

Simmons, Jerome Keith

Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth. & Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth. Within ½ mile of School

Thomas, Jennifer Michelle

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime x 3

Unlawful Carrying of Pistol

Trafficking Meth. , Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine

Davis, Teru Khaunti

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime x 3

Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Crime

Trafficking Meth., Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, Family Court Bench Warrant

Sanders, Wade Zamar

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Photo Unavailable

McClennon, Preston Wally

Family Court Bench Warrant

Photo Unavailable

Denbleyker, Timmy Ray

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Assault & Battery 3rd & Trespassing after Notice

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.