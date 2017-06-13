Quantcast

Charleston 9: Never Forget - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Charleston 9: Never Forget

By Jessica Arenas, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect

This Thursday, join Live 5 News for a special half-hour tribute. We reflect on the day our city will never forget and remember the Sofa Super Store heroes, the Charleston 9 that.

A Live 5 News Special half-hour Tribute, Charleston 9: Never Forget. Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly