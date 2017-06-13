Lowcountry business creates 'Bat Signal' to honor Adam West

Hours after the news of American actor Adam West's death, a Lowcountry business had a creative idea to remember West. The business jumped at a chance to create a unique memorial to him as his beloved role as Batman.
The 'bat signal' billboard was born. It is the brainchild of Adams Outdoor Advertising's art director, Brandon Sweeney, who is a big fan of Batman and wanted to honor Adam West as soon as he heard the news of his passing.
