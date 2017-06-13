Quantcast

Lowcountry business creates 'Bat Signal' to honor Adam West - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Lowcountry business creates 'Bat Signal' to honor Adam West

By Jessica Arenas, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Photo via Adams Outdoor Advertising Photo via Adams Outdoor Advertising

Hours after the news of American actor Adam West's death, a Lowcountry business had a creative idea to remember West. The business jumped at a chance to create a unique memorial to him as his beloved role as Batman.  

The 'bat signal' billboard was born. It is the brainchild of Adams Outdoor Advertising's art director, Brandon Sweeney, who is a big fan of Batman and wanted to honor Adam West as soon as he heard the news of his passing.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly