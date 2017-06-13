Police seeking to identify man in connection to N. Charleston homicide

Investigators are seeking to identify a man in connection to a homicide in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department released a sketch on Tuesday of a person they say was possibly connected to a homicide on St. Johns Avenue on the night of June 7.

The shooting took the life of 56-year-old Candy Moore.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-554-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Police responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. on June 7 to the 3800 block of St. John Avenue where officers found two shooting victims.

Moore was reportedly discovered in the parking lot, and an adult male was found inside of an apartment.

They were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Moore later died at the hospital.

According to the male victim, he opened the front door to his apartment and saw another man wearing jeans and a white shirt armed with a gun. The man entered the apartment and shot both people before leaving the scene, a report states. Police say the woman left the apartment and made it to the front parking lot.

