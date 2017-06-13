Retailers, restaurants coming to new development site in Summerville

New retailers and restaurants are coming to a new retail development site in Summerville.

Officials with Realty Link LLC say the company is re-developing Oakbrook Station and creating Nexton Square.

The 17-acre site will include restaurants including Halls Chophouse and Taco Boy.

In addition, the site will feature a public space in the middle of the retail area.

It is unknown what stores will come to the area, but officials say the site will be versatile.

Construction is set to start later this year.

