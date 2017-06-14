FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes of Hwy. 17 in Mt. Pleasant reopen after crash

All lanes of Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant have reopened hours after a serious accident.

Officers responded to the scene near the Wando Crossing Shopping Center just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe. All southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 17 at Ida Road were closed.

Police remained on the scene more than four-and-a-half hours after the crash taking measurements.

An SUV involved in the crash was towed from the scene shortly after 6 a.m. Crews towed a sedan from the scene shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Police say multiple people were transported to an area hospital, but there was no immediate word on the severity of injuries.

BEST WAY AROUND HWY 17 ACCIDENT: Take Venning to Rifle Range Rd and Bowman Rd to Chuck Dawley Blvd. #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/S3Qzos1Kjb — Danielle Prinz (@DanielleLive5) June 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.