TAKE A STAND: Firefighter Remembrance

Flags and markers at the Charleston 9 memorial at the former site of the Sofa Super Store. (Source: Live 5)

As we approach 10 years since the deaths of nine Charleston firefighters, it’s hard to believe a decade has passed since the Sofa Super Store fire.

The lives of those nine men forever changed their families, the Charleston Fire Department, and how fires are fought nationwide.

The loss was the highest number of firefighter fatalities in a single event since the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Engineer Brad Baity, Captain Mike Benke, Firefighter Melvin Champaign, Firefighter Earl Drayton, Assistant Engineer Michael French, Captain Billy Hutchinson, Engineer Mark Kelsey, Captain Louis Mulkey, Firefighter Brandon Thompson.

They lost their lives while working to make sure no employees were trapped inside the burning building.

They were doing their jobs. Nine heroes. One story.

