TAKE A STAND: Father's Day

What you think of Father’s Day depends on a lot of things.

We all know any fool can be a father. It takes more than biology to be a dad.

A daddy can do no wrong. A daddy fixes things when they break, laughs at our corny jokes, gets us out of trouble when we don’t deserve it and slips us a 20 for gas money.

A father is his son’s first hero and his daughter’s first love.

Most humble dads don’t want a big fuss made this holiday, and those are the ones who deserve it most.

We know all father-children relationships aren’t great, but maybe they can be. If your father has passed, I hope the memories are good ones. If you’re separated by geography or an old grudge, call dad and tell him you love him. I will.

I’m reminded of a quote that many attribute to Mark Twain:

"When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished at how much he had learned in seven years."

Dads, Happy Father’s Day.

