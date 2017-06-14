Quantcast

TAKE A STAND: Father's Day

By Dan Cates, Vice President and General Manager
Source: Pixabay Source: Pixabay
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

What you think of Father’s Day depends on a lot of things.

We all know any fool can be a father. It takes more than biology to be a dad. 

A daddy can do no wrong. A daddy fixes things when they break, laughs at our corny jokes, gets us out of trouble when we don’t deserve it and slips us a 20 for gas money.

A father is his son’s first hero and his daughter’s first love. 

Most humble dads don’t want a big fuss made this holiday, and those are the ones who deserve it most. 

We know all father-children relationships aren’t great, but maybe they can be. If your father has passed, I hope the memories are good ones. If you’re separated by geography or an old grudge, call dad and tell him you love him. I will.

I’m reminded of a quote that many attribute to Mark Twain:

"When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished at how much he had learned in seven years."

Dads, Happy Father’s Day.

    Only S.C. GOP lawmaker on baseball team left field before Alexandria shooting

    South Carolina GOP lawmakers are using social media to spread the word of their safety after a shooting Wednesday morning at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. 

  Police: Multi-car accident on Ashley Phosphate sends 3 to hospital

    A three-car crash sent three to the hospital in North Charleston, police say.

  Illegal gambling ring exposed in Summerville

    The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and Summerville Police Metro Narcotics Unit began an investigation into illegal gambling at the 300 block of West 5th North Street Summerville after observing business owners removing gambling machines from a moving truck and placing inside the business according to a press release from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.. During the investigation, an undercover Detective reportedly infiltrated the gambling business and was able t...
