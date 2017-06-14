Quantcast

Only S.C. GOP lawmaker on baseball team left field before Alexandria shooting

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Streets are blocked off Wednesday in Alexandria, VA, following a shooting at a baseball field during a practice with GOP lawmakers and staff. (Source: WJLA/CNN) Streets are blocked off Wednesday in Alexandria, VA, following a shooting at a baseball field during a practice with GOP lawmakers and staff. (Source: WJLA/CNN)
Rep. Jeff Duncan (Source: Facebook) Rep. Jeff Duncan (Source: Facebook)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The only South Carolina GOP lawmaker on a Congressional charity baseball team, says he left the field just before a gunman opened fire.

South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan, the only Palmetto State GOP lawmaker on the team, posted a message on his Facebook page moments after the shots were fired stating he is safe.

Duncan said he was at the baseball practice, but left before the shooting for a meeting. However, he also said he believes he saw the shooter and was in the process of giving a statement to police.

Police responded at approximately 7:09 a.m. to reports of shots fired at or near a YMCA field where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice, according to reports. The charity baseball game was scheduled for Thursday.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among those shot, according to Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks. 

Other South Carolina lawmakers have posted messages on social media to let people know they are safe and to ask for prayers for the victims.

