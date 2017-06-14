Only S.C. GOP lawmaker on baseball team left field before Alexandria shooting

Streets are blocked off Wednesday in Alexandria, VA, following a shooting at a baseball field during a practice with GOP lawmakers and staff. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

The only South Carolina GOP lawmaker on a Congressional charity baseball team, says he left the field just before a gunman opened fire.

South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan, the only Palmetto State GOP lawmaker on the team, posted a message on his Facebook page moments after the shots were fired stating he is safe.

Duncan said he was at the baseball practice, but left before the shooting for a meeting. However, he also said he believes he saw the shooter and was in the process of giving a statement to police.

Police responded at approximately 7:09 a.m. to reports of shots fired at or near a YMCA field where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice, according to reports. The charity baseball game was scheduled for Thursday.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among those shot, according to Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks.

Other South Carolina lawmakers have posted messages on social media to let people know they are safe and to ask for prayers for the victims.

Praying for @SteveScalise and others injured...so thankful for Capitol Police officers who likely prevented more injuries this morning. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 14, 2017

As we wait to learn more, my prayers are with @SteveScalise, his family, and others injured this morning. https://t.co/KvOdlZaSN5 — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) June 14, 2017

Praying for @SteveScalise, his staff and @CapitolPolice. Thank you to our @CapitolPolice officers who protect us each and every day. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) June 14, 2017

Prayers for @SteveScalise & others shot this AM at GOP practice for tomorrow's Congressional baseball game. @CapitolPolice truly heroic — Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) June 14, 2017

