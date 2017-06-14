Police: Multi-car accident on Ashley Phosphate sends 3 to hospital

A three-car crash sent three to the hospital in North Charleston, police say.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Ashley Phosphate Road at Patriot Boulevard, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The drivers of the vehicles were transported for treatment, but the extent of the injuries was not known.

One of the cars were overturned.

Police said traffic in the area was moving slowly because of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

