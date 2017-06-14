Railroad crossing in Hanahan scheduled to close for repair

Quantcast

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
HANAHAN, SC (WCSC) -

CSX Railroad has announced Stokes Road crossing at Railroad Avenue is scheduled to close for repair.

The road is scheduled to close June 22 at 7 a.m.

CSX Railroad says they plan on putting up signage marking detour routes.

They say the closure will last anywhere from one to three days, but could vary due to weather or other conditions.

